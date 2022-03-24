newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Since Jenny Thorby's last exhibition in Nambucca Heads, she has been further investigating various forms of printmaking. These will be showcased in "Jenny's Journey", which is the title of her upcoming solo show, as NVAC's artist of the month in April. Hand coloured lino prints, chine colle, wood engraving and scratchboard are but some of the processes she will be displaying. Dry point is another medium, much favoured by Jenny, because you do not have the difficulties with acid. Scratchboard she considers a lovely process. "It is a completely mobile form of artmaking," she said. "You just need the boards and a sharp instrument to scratch the design." "Wood engraving is a favourite also though a magnifying glass is required to work on such a small scale. "Etching is wonderful because of the large tonal range you can achieve, although it is by far the most involved process, necessitating the use of acid. "I love all the different forms; they all have their own appeal. I don't really mind what I do because once you get into that mindset, it's all bliss." The Nambucca Valley Arts Council will be presenting 'Jenny's Journey' for four weeks, in the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre. A new Feature Exhibition titled "Rivers and Creeks", is also soon to be installed. This is a Nambucca Valley Arts Council members show and will run for two months, starting on April 5. Jenny's Journey will be on show from Tuesday April 5 until Saturday April 30 and Rivers and Creeks will end on May 28. The Stringer Gallery is located in the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre, in Ridge Street, next door to the Post Office. The gallery will be closed on the April 15, 18 and 25 public holidays.

