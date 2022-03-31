newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Whitten's Organic Oysters has been announced as the ETC Mid North Coast Employer of the Year for their work in 2021, giving vulnerable young people job security during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whitten's is a family run business that grows and farms oysters from four main river systems in NSW, running depots from the Central Coast all the way up the Nambucca Heads. Dean Whitten, who operates leases in the Port Macquarie/Hastings region, partnered with employment and training provider ETC to assist him in finding suitable staff. This partnership has seen some keen young job seekers secure work from ETC's Transition to Work (TtW) Program. Read also: The TtW Program is designed to support youth aged 15-24 in achieving their employment or education goals, while building confidence and life skills. According to Mr Whitten, whose father opened the business more than 35 years ago, oysters tended to be a young person's game, which is why he works closely with ETC's TtW recruitment advisor Peter Stephens. "It's great working with ETC because they look at recruitment from both sides - as in the employer's side and the young person's side, to make sure the placement fits and everything runs smoothly," Mr Whitten said. After starting in the industry at a young age himself, Mr Whitten said that he's worked with some inspiring mature workers who influenced the way he now leads his team. "In particular, their work ethic and respect," he said." I've learned that these can be a two way street and that I needed to lead by example." Whitten's supplies oysters to many businesses on the east coast, and delivers as far as Wollongong. Spanning a vast distance, the popular oyster company is still very much a family run operation. Read more: Macleay River oyster farmers are on the road to recovery Mr Whitten's brother looks after the Central Coast region (Brisbane Waters/Hawksbury) and his mum is also involved in the business. "Working with oysters outside can be challenging work, however Dean mentors his workers so they too can gain an appreciation and understanding of the oyster lifecycle, which in turn gives them a more holistic experience," said Peter. Mr Whitten also encourages his staff to gain additional experience where possible, and has supported ETC's TtW participants with time off work to gain their Marine Boat and Forklift licences. "Dean is a generous employer," Mr Stephens said. "He has supported our young participants as they have entered employment. It's great to see young people secure work with caring local employers." ETC is a community orientated, not-for-profit provider of employment, and training services. If you need help finding a job, are looking for staff or are interested in up-skilling, contact them on 1800 007 400 or visit www.etcltd.com.au

