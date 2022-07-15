Early voting in the Kempsey Shire Council by-election opens Monday

Early voting in the Kempsey Shire Council by-election opens this Monday (July 18) ahead of the election on July 30.
Pre-poll votes can be cast between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday until Friday July 29, at the below venues:
According to NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt, all voters are eligible to vote in person during the early voting period with postal voting available to those who meet certain eligibility criteria.
Applications for postal voting close at 5pm Monday July 25. You can check your eligibility on the NSW Electoral Commission website at elections.nsw.gov.au.
Twenty-one people have nominated and are listed below based on their position on the ballot.
The by-election is required to fill eight councillor positions after problems with the electoral commission's iVote system during December's elections led to the Supreme Court voiding results in three local government areas.
The other two were Shellharbour City Council Ward A and Singleton Council.
