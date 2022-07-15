The Macleay Argus

Early voting in the Kempsey Shire Council by-election opens Monday

By Newsroom
Updated July 15 2022 - 2:30am, first published 1:25am
The Kempsey by-election ballot draw was held on June 30

Early voting in the Kempsey Shire Council by-election opens this Monday (July 18) ahead of the election on July 30.

