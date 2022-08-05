'One to remember': Cannonballs Under-10s take out grand final

The Under-10s clash between the Kempsey Cannonballs and Hastings Valley Vikings at Stuarts Park, Port Macquarie, has been one to remember.
Port Macquarie Junior Rugby President and coach of the Vikings Shane Joyce, said it was one of the most physical and intense games to watch for such a young age.
From the kick-off, both teams were dominant at the breakdown and went try for try in a very even contest.
Kempsey Cannonballs were the ones to take the lead at half time.
Coach Jesse Ball spoke to the team about defence out wide being the key, along with shutting down the Viking attack out wide and supporting each other at the breakdown.
The second half picked up and both teams left nothing on the field, with the Cannons running away seven tries to six.
Both coaches were amazed at the level of rugby played.
Noah Davies was awarded the Steve Taylor spirit of rugby award.
Carson Ryder had an outstanding game and was awarded Man of the Match.
From the start, he was clearly a target for the Vikings side and showed his strength and determination with every run and tackle he made.
Jesso Barker was also extremely strong in attack with Cal (Jeff) Osbourne playing well above his weight.
Connor Schmidt refereed the match and did an amazing job controlling such a physical game.
The Cannonballs thanked Port Macquarie Junior Rugby for another successful year.
