The Macleay Argus

'I saw its beauty': justice program inspiring Kempsey Court's Victor Darcy set to expand

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 10 2022 - 11:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Aboriginal Client and Community Support Officer, Victor Darcy came to Kempsey with one goal in mind. Picture by Mardi Borg

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Sign-up here for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.