The Macleay Argus
Our Business

Tourism insights: how peak holiday season is panning out

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
January 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A couple of holidaymakers give surfing a go for the first time under the guidance of Crescent Head Learn to Surf School. Picture by Banjo

There is no shortage of tourists this holiday season, according to a surf school owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.