Two men were due to face court on Sunday, January 15, charged over a Mid North Coast water pursuit.
Police charged the men, one who had been wanted on outstanding warrants, following a boat chase north of Macksville.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District say they received information regarding the location of the wanted man around 10am on Saturday morning, January 14.
Local police, with assistance from the Marine Area Command, the Dog Unit and Traffic and Highway Patrol, attended Gumma Reserve and commenced a search.
A short time later, two men were seen coming out of nearby bushland and boarding a boat near Warrell Point.
Marine Area Command pursued the boat after the men allegedly failed to stop when directed.
Police say the men abandoned the boat on a riverbank west of Macksville and then fled.
Following a short foot pursuit, the two men, aged 29 and 27, were arrested in a nearby farm paddock in Wilson Road.
They were taken to Macksville Police Station and charged.
The 29-year-old man was charged with four outstanding warrants relating to traffic and further domestic violence-related offences.
The 27-year-old man was charged with hinder police in the execution of their duty, breach of bail, operate as master of vessel without a licence, not carry specified safety equipment, master operate unregistered vessel, and operate vessel - not display registration number.
Both men were refused bail ahead of their appearance in Port Macquarie Court.
