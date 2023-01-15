The Macleay Argus
Police video shows arrest of two men after a water pursuit from Warrell Point to Macksville

By Newsroom
Updated January 15 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 1:58pm
Two men were due to face court on Sunday, January 15, charged over a Mid North Coast water pursuit.

