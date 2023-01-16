The second half of the inaugural Two Rivers First Grade Cricket competition is now in full swing, with Macleay Valley teams travelling across the Mid North Coast for their first game after the Christmas and New Year break.
South West Rocks made their first game back count after defeating Frederickton by 161 runs, while the Rovers made their presence known in Laurieton after defeating Beechwood on Saturday, January 14.
While Nulla put up a good fight against Macquarie in Kempsey after bowling for 176, they fell just 69 runs short of the target required for victory in the end.
The Rovers will now test their skills in Kempsey on Saturday, January 20, when they go up against Macquarie, while Nulla prepares for their game against Port Pirates in Laurieton.
South West Rocks will be looking to keep their winning momentum on Saturday when they play Beechwood at home as Frederickton gets ready to take on Wauchope in Port Macquarie.
Both South West Rocks and Rovers, who sit at fifth and sixth place respectively on the competition ladder, will be looking to use the second half of the season to claim a top four spot heading into finals,which is currently held by Port City, Macquarie, Wauchope and Beechwood.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.