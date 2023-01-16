The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley cricketers swing into the second half of the Two Rivers First Grade Cricket competition

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:41pm, first published January 16 2023 - 3:00pm
The second half of the inaugural Two Rivers First Grade Cricket competition is now in full swing, with Macleay Valley teams travelling across the Mid North Coast for their first game after the Christmas and New Year break.

