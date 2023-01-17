The Macleay Argus

More members, facilities and competitions all part of Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers Club's future plans

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:16pm, first published January 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers Club is on track for a big year, according to club president Kylie Stewart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.