The Macleay Argus

Joint operation underway after oysters stolen from Macleay River's Fishermans Reach

By Newsroom
January 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stolen oysters not only cost growers, they can be dangerous to eat. File picture

A joint police operation is underway following the theft of oysters from the Macleay River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.