A joint police operation is underway following the theft of oysters from the Macleay River.
Detectives from the Rural Crime Prevention Team and officers from the NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries (DPI) are investigating thefts from a number of commercial oyster leases on the Macleay River tributary, Fishermans Reach.
The thefts occurred at different times between December 22, 2022 and January 9, 2023.
Police say the offender or offenders trespassed onto the leases and removed various quantities of plate oysters and their baskets.
Members of the public are encouraged to report oyster theft and anyone selling black market oysters.
Authorities also warn that it can be dangerous to eat seafood of unknown origin.
Just before Christmas, for the 15th consecutive year, the DPI, NSW Food Authority and NSW Police launched Operation Trident, which is designed to crackdown on the illegal harvesting of seafood across the state and protect consumers against potentially unsafe black-market produce.
It includes both covert and overt patrols, and inspections.
Maximum fines of up to $275,000 and imprisonment apply.
Anyone with information about the Macleay River thefts is asked to contact Rural Crime Investigators at Kempsey Police Station on (02) 6561 6199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
*Information is treated in strict confidence. The community is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
