Your guide to Australia Day in the Macleay

Australia Day Citizenship and Awards Ceremony at the Slim Dusty Centre, 9am
Join us at the Slim Dusty Centre for the official Australia Day Citizenship and Awards Ceremony on Thursday 26 January.
There will be free breakfast from 9am with the ceremony beginning at 10am.
Hear from this year's ambassador, talented actress, singer and dancer Jolene Anderson. Welcome the shire's newest citizens and see your heroes be rewarded for their dedication and hard work.
Don't miss it! Find out more about the event here.
NSW Police are urging motorists to drive safe this Australia Day period, as a high visibility road safety operation runs throughout the long weekend.
Operation Australia Day will commence at 12.01am on Wednesday, January 25 and conclude at 11.59pm on Sunday, January 29.
Double demerit points will apply for the duration of the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
Traffic and Highway Patrol officers, with assistance from Police Area Commands and Police Districts, will be deployed across all metropolitan and regional areas in NSW, to keep the community safe over the busy period.
We have put together a guide for what to expect weather-wise on Australia Day, you can check it out here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.