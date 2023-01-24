Daily temperatures are set to heat up just in time for the Australia Day public holiday on Thursday, January 26.
Coastline locations across the Mid North Coast are predicted to be popular with the crowds, as people make the most of time with family and friends.
Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said January 26 will be mostly sunny, with the temperature heating up to a maximum of 34 degrees in Kempsey.
Meanwhile a maximum of 32 degrees is expected in Port Macquarie.
Both temperatures are above average for the months of January and February.
The average daily maximum temperature for January and February in Port Macquarie is 26 degrees.
Kempsey's average daily maximum is 29 degrees for January and February.
Since 2020, Australia has been impacted by the La Nina weather cycle.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, La Nina occurs when equatorial trade winds become stronger, changing ocean surface currents and drawing cooler deep water up from below.
Mr Rout said overall over the past three years, there have been cooler than average daily temperatures over the summer months due to La Nina's impact.
For the rest of the weekend - on Friday, January 27, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 weather is set to become cloudy. There is a chance of showers and storms for all days.
Temperatures are set to stay around 30 degrees for Port Macquarie and Kempsey across the three days.
On Australia Day there will be light to moderate north-easterly winds and a significant swell of 1.1 metres.
