The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Column

What's biting (and cooking): change of fishing tactics plus Kate Shelton's fish tacos

By Fishing Expert Kate Shelton
March 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's photo is of Port Macquarie local Andrew Bateman with a 9.2kg snapper he caught off Point Plomer on the new Nomad Squidtrex lure

Local fishos took advantage of the recent rainfall earlier in the week and with the annual March rain comes a change in fishing strategies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.