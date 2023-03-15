The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Man facing weapons and intimidation charges after shots were fired into a Bowraville home

By Newsroom
March 16 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maloney Street, Bowraville. Screenshot from Google Maps

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with a series of weapons offences after shots were allegedly fired into a Bowraville home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.