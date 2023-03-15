A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with a series of weapons offences after shots were allegedly fired into a Bowraville home.
The man was arrested at a highway rest stop at Nambucca Heads around 7.40pm on Tuesday, March 15.
He was subsequently charged with eight offences related to a public place shooting.
Police say they were called to a home on Maloney Street in Bowraville, about 6am on Monday, March 13, following reports of a public place shooting.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District attended and located damage to the exterior of the home.
Detectives established Strike Force Leisler to investigate the incident.
The man was subsequently found at an M1 Motorway rest stop near Nambucca Heads, and taken to Macksville Police Station.
He was charged with eight offences, being:
Bail was refused ahead of his appearance in Coffs Harbour court.
