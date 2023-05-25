The Macleay Argus
Mid North Coast data released for popular baby names

By Ellie Chamberlain and Liz Langdale
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 1:00pm
Angie and baby AJ. Picture supplied Angie Douglas
South West Rocks mums have revealed how they chose their baby names after state data was released for the most popular names in 2022.

