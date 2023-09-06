Eighteen two-storey townhouses on the foreshore of South West Rocks' Main Beach will soon be available for purchase "off the plan".
Rise Projects is set to commence work on the Phillip Drive site, after the green light for construction was granted by Kempsey Shire Council.
The development application (DA) for a 4.82 hectare medium density coastal village was approved in August after two years of consultation with council.
During which time protests were organised by community members, concerned with the environmental impact of the project and issues surrounding so-called 'Zombie DAs'.
The land was clear-felled in 2023 on a 1993 DA.
The development will be delivered over several stages and will include medium density residential housing, tourist accommodation, commercial spaces including a café, a swim-up pool and public open spaces.
Rise Projects director Daniel Pszczonka said the company is glad to come to a resolution with council.
He said The Rocks development will bring business to South West Rocks, as a boost to the local economy.
"Demand for alternative housing options is high on the NSW Mid-North Coast as people seek to live in low maintenance housing ...with access to the beaches.
"Our proposal for The Rocks, South West Rocks has drawn on best practice design work to ensure excellent environmental outcomes for the area.
"There will be a café, shops, open public spaces, parklands, walkways and green space for the whole community," he said.
According to Rise Projects, it has received an "extremely high level of interest" from purchasers over the past two years.
"The Rocks, South West Rocks, has over 300 registered enquiries prior to the commencement of a sales campaign," said Mr Pszczonka.
Kempsey Council recently advised residents living near Phillip Drive to limit crabbing from Saltwater Creek and Lagoon, as a result of legacy PFAS groundwater contamination at South West Rocks.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has provided an update on PFAS contamination at South West Rocks, including precautionary dietary advice for residents living on or near Phillip Drive.
The EPA recommends that Phillip Drive residents should use town water supply to irrigate their vegetable and fruit gardens.
Rise Projects say the PFAS investigation is of "no concern".
"Given this is Kempsey Council advice regarding the amount of crabs to eat in Saltwater Creek, it's no concern [or] relevance for Rise Projects," said Zan Davies of Elomeno PR.
"Rise Projects note council's and EPA's prior advice that there is no issue with the local soil and the local water supply, which are both completely safe.
"Council have advised there is no problem with locally grown food in the soil. Council and EPA only provided advice regarding the use of groundwater drawn from depth," Ms Davies said.
While there has not been a date set, the townhouses are expected to be available for purchase in the coming months.
"In early September people will be able to start learning about the project. They can speak with Rise Projects sales agents about the homes and the lifestyle that is being offered," said Ms Davies.
The sales campaign for the 18 two-storey town houses at The Rocks will officially launch in September. For further details visit https://www.riseprojects.com.au/projects/the-rocks/
