The Seabreeze Beach Hotel has hit the property market.
The sale includes development consent for future redevelopment of the South West Rocks block.
The Seabreeze is being sold by Sydney company HTL Property who specialise in selling pubs and taverns.
The property includes the corner pub (Approximately 5284sqm) with its 22 gaming machines, 30 accommodation rooms upstairs, drive-through bottle shop and car park.
It also includes rental income generated from three retail tenancies in town.
The development consent includes the hotel and its adjacent allotments, including 32 residential apartments and three commercial units over five levels.
No price has been disclosed, however The Tacking Point Tavern in Port Macquarie was snapped up by pub billionaire Arthur Laundy in mid-2022 for $47 million.
Expressions of interest for the hotel are now open and will close on October 9.
The Short family is calling last drinks at the beach-front pub after 22 years of ownership.
The Short Family is Sydney-based and owns five well-known venues in the big smoke, including The Australian Heritage Hotel (known as 'The Aussie') and The Glenmore Hotel.
The pub veteran family have a soft spot for the Mid North Coast and surrounding areas.
W. Short Hospitality own four venues on our coast including Rancho Relaxo in Crescent Head, along with Moonee Beach Hotel, Toormina Hotel and Sawtell Hotel.
The Shorts have spent many a family holidays over the years on the Macleay, with South West Rocks and Crescent Head being stand out summer holiday hotspots.
