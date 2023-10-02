The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Stolen RFS vehicle located; items burned and stolen

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 2 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A RFS category nine tanker, similar to the above picture, has been found after it was stolen nearly two weeks ago. Picture supplied by Lower North Coast RFS
A RFS category nine tanker, similar to the above picture, has been found after it was stolen nearly two weeks ago. Picture supplied by Lower North Coast RFS

A Rural Fire Service (RFS) vehicle that was stolen last month has been found in bush land after a member of the public called it in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.