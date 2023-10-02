A Rural Fire Service (RFS) vehicle that was stolen last month has been found in bush land after a member of the public called it in.
Grays Crossing 9 was stolen from its brigade station in the Nambucca region around 1.30am on Monday, September 18.
The category nine tanker was last seen travelling west of Willawarin towards Kempsey that same Monday morning.
The vehicle was recovered in bush land near Collombatti after it was spotted and called in by a member of the public on Sunday, October 9.
Lower North Coast RFS District Manager Superintendent Liz Ferris said it was good that the tanker was found and hadn't been burnt out.
"The sad side of it is, [the thieves] taken off a fair bit of equipment and equipment has been found burnt," she said.
"[It's] quite disappointing but at least we've got the most expensive part back so to speak."
"It would have been nice to find it all intact."
On top of the stolen equipment, the culprits allegedly attempted to remove decals from the tanker.
Although Grays Crossing 9 has been found, it will be some time before it can get back out to assist crews.
NSW Police have seized the vehicle for forensic examination and the damage done to the vehicle will likely keep it off road for a few months.
"It's definitely a disadvantage having it stolen especially during this early start to the bushfire season we're having," Supt Ferris said.
"Because it is one of those units that we can do a quick response and send out to have a look while waiting for the bigger trucks to come.
"It's a very handy piece of equipment and to have us now one less, impacts on what we're doing."
The public response to the stolen vehicle has been massive with social media posts about the stolen tanker shared over 700 times online.
Supt Ferris thanked the community for their response and assistance in helping find the stolen vehicle.
