The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

ETC among winners in 2023 NSW Training Awards

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
October 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ETC team at Kempsey. Picture by ETC
The ETC team at Kempsey. Picture by ETC

Local training provider Enterprise and Training Company (ETC) has been recognised in the 2023 NSW Training Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.