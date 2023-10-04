Local training provider Enterprise and Training Company (ETC) has been recognised in the 2023 NSW Training Awards.
ETC was named the 2023 NSW Large Training Provider of the Year in the awards which honour excellence in vocational education and training.
The awards, presented by Training Services NSW, acknowledge exceptional achievements across categories that highlight the state's foremost vocational learners, trainers, employers and training providers.
ETC has more than 34 years' industry experience in employment, training and business services.
Specialised programs to cater for the community's needs are delivered at Kempsey, while Port Macquarie is one of four key training centres.
The not-for-profit, community-oriented company's footprint extends from the Hunter to Bundaberg.
ETC's CEO Damon Munt said the company was thrilled to win the award.
"It highlights our organisation's passion and dedication to become a leader in the vocational education and training (VET) sector," Mr Munt said.
This is the first time ETC has won in the NSW Large Training Provider of the Year category after claiming the Small Training Provider honour three times.
ETC program manager for RTO (registered training organisation) Petah Russell reflected about the award win.
"We have expanded over the past 18 months, so it's a credit to the team," she said.
ETC's general manager - training Catherine Hull said ETC is committed to empowering people through employment, business growth and skills development.
ETC will progress to shortlisting for the Australian Training Awards. If successful, ETC will represent NSW at the national event in November.
