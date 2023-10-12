The Macleay Argus
Burt's 101 years of life: passion for planes, memories of true love, a WWII Veteran and fisherman

Ellie Chamberlain
Ellie Chamberlain
Updated October 13 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 9:00am
Herbert Sydney Rixon, known as Burt, is 101 years old, so I'm surprised at having to take a steep and substantial flight of stairs to get to the front door of his home for our catch-up.

