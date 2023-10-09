Evolving SEO trends: What to expect in the next 5 years

AI tools such as ChatGPR are revolutionising the way businesses interact with their customers. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Have you ever wondered what the future holds for search engine optimisation (SEO)? As we navigate the digital landscape, it's clear that SEO is not just a fleeting trend but a constant evolution. It's a dynamic field that keeps marketers on their toes, always anticipating the next big shift. But why does it matter? Why should we care about the ever-changing world of SEO?

The answer is simple: SEO is the backbone of online visibility. It's the difference between being a needle in the digital haystack and standing out in the crowded marketplace. It's about understanding how search engines think and, more importantly, how your audience thinks.

With about 5.6 billion Google searches made every day, the potential for businesses to reach their audience is immense. But to tap into this potential, we must stay ahead of the curve, anticipating and adapting to the changes that lie ahead.

So, whether you're an established business looking to refine your strategy or a newcomer eager to make your mark, this post promises to equip you with the insights you need to navigate the future of SEO.

SEO trends to watch out for

In this article, we'll delve into the future of SEO, exploring the trends set to shape the next five years. From the rise of conversational queries to the importance of first-hand experience in content creation, we'll guide you through the evolving landscape of SEO. To help you navigate these changes, services like SEO by Pursuit Digital can provide valuable insights and strategies.

1 Conversational queries

As search engines evolve, they're becoming more adept at interpreting human language nuances. This development means businesses aiming for high search result rankings should begin tailoring their content for conversational queries.

And with the advent of Google's LaMDA, search queries are becoming more conversational. Imagine asking your search engine, 'What's the best way to bake a chocolate cake?' and getting a response as if you're chatting with a seasoned pastry chef.

Conversational queries are phrased naturally, often including question words like 'what,' 'how,' and 'why.' For instance, instead of searching 'best Melbourne restaurants,' a user might ask, 'What are the best restaurants in Melbourne?'

To make your content conversational search-friendly, start by understanding your target audience's language. What terms do they use? What questions are they likely to ask? Once you've grasped their language, you can start weaving it into your content.

2 Video marketing



Did you know that over 90 per cent of marketers report videos resulting in a positive return on investment (ROI)? That's a statistic that can't be ignored. As we move forward, video marketing is set to play an even more significant role in SEO. Google is rolling out features that allow users to find information faster through videos.

For example, a user searching for 'how to assemble a bike' might be directed to a specific part of a video tutorial, saving them time and enhancing their user experience. This trend highlights the need for businesses to invest in quality video content that answers their audience's questions.

3 Reinforcing your EAT signals

EAT, standing for Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness, is a framework that Google employs to assess the reliability and quality of websites. It's particularly crucial for topics that impact people's health, finances, or safety, often referred to as YMYL (Your Money or Your Life) topics.

EAT is an important SEO trend because it can help you rank well in search results, attract more backlinks, and build trust with your audience.

EAT has always been important, but in the coming years, it will be even more crucial. Google's guidelines emphasise the importance of EAT signals, rewarding websites that demonstrate these qualities. So, if you aim for your website to rank well for YMYL topics, it's essential to exhibit EAT.

4 Image optimisation and accessibility

Images are no longer just decorative elements on a webpage. They're powerful tools that can enhance a site's SEO. Google encourages best practices for image optimisation, such as using appropriate file names, compressing images for faster load times, and providing descriptive alt text for accessibility.

In the future, images will play a more significant role in search, helping users shop, find information, and more. For instance, a user could search for a book using an image of the book cover, making image optimisation crucial for businesses.

5 Rise of the featured snippet

Featured snippets are like the VIP seats of search results. They appear at the very top, providing quick answers to user queries. You've probably seen them when you ask a question on Google. The great news is, you don't always need long-form content to land a featured snippet.

Providing clear, succinct answers to common questions in your field not only shows potential customers that you know your stuff, but also helps you rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs). That's because search engines like Google reward websites that provide high-quality, relevant content.

6 The importance of semantically related keywords

SEO is no longer just about stuffing your content with keywords. It's about understanding the intent behind those keywords. Google's algorithms are increasingly sophisticated, interpreting searches with related keywords and semantics.

For instance, if a user searches for 'apple,' are they looking for information about the fruit or the tech company? By using semantically related keywords, you can help search engines understand the context of your content and improve your visibility on SERPs.

7 People-first content

At the end of the day, SEO is about serving people, not search engines. Google's recent Helpful Content Update emphasises this, encouraging businesses to create content that provides real value for users.

This update could mean creating comprehensive guides, answering common questions, or sharing unique insights. The key is to focus on your audience's needs and create content that enriches their lives in some way.

8 SEO automation

As technology advances, automation is becoming a game-changer in many fields, including SEO. From keyword research to reporting, automation can streamline tedious tasks and free up time for more strategic work.

Businesses can leverage SEO tools to automate tasks like tracking rankings, analysing backlinks, and generating reports. These tools allow them to focus on creating high-quality content and crafting effective SEO strategies.

9 Product page optimisation (PPO)

Product pages are often overlooked in SEO strategies, but they hold immense potential. Google rewards informative long-form content, and product pages are no exception. By providing detailed product descriptions, answering common questions, and sharing customer reviews, businesses can improve their product page SEO and enhance the user experience.

With the growing number of online product searches, PPO presents a significant opportunity for businesses. As search engines better understand search queries' intent, optimising product pages with the right keywords is becoming more critical.

10 ChatGPT



AI is revolutionising the way we interact with the digital world. ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, uses large amounts of data to interact with users conversationally. It can answer questions, provide solutions, and even engage in small talk.

For example, a business that sells shoes could use ChatGPT to create a chatbot that answers customer questions about different shoe styles, sizes, and colours. The chatbot could also provide recommendations for shoes based on the customer's preferences.

It can also create a quiz that helps customers learn about their shoe size or style preferences. This type of content is more likely to keep users engaged and on the website, which can help improve SEO rankings. Also, content like this is expected to be more helpful and informative than traditional marketing content, which can make it more likely to rank well in search results.

11 Continued priority for mobile-friendly websites

Mobile friendliness is no longer an option; it's a necessity. In 2022, more than half of all web traffic comes from mobile devices. That means that if your website isn't mobile-friendly, you're missing out on a huge chunk of potential customers.

Having a mobile-friendly website offers several advantages:

It boosts SEO rankings, as search engines like Google prioritise mobile-friendly sites.

It enhances conversion rates by providing users with a positive browsing experience.

It builds brand trust, showing users that you're a reliable company.

If your website isn't mobile-friendly yet, consider using available tools and resources to make it accessible on all devices.

12 First-hand experience on topics

In the world of content creation, authenticity is king. As we move forward, the value of first-hand, real-world experience in content creation cannot be overstated. Imagine you're reading a blog post about climbing Mount Everest. Would you trust the advice of someone who's only read about the climb, or someone who's actually made the ascent?

The answer is clear. Readers crave content that comes from a place of genuine experience, offering insights that only someone who's 'been there, done that' can provide. Google values content created by authors with expertise and authority in their field. That's why it's crucial for businesses to highlight their authors' credentials and experience, in the process building trust with their audience.

This trend underscores the importance of businesses leveraging their unique experiences and insights to provide valuable content for their audience.

Conclusion

In the face of these changes, one thing remains constant: the importance of staying adaptable, staying informed, and staying focused on the needs of your audience. As we navigate the future of SEO, these will be our guiding principles.