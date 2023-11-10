The odds are split between the most popular things to do on Akubra Kempsey Cup Day.
The crowd at the Warwick Park Racecourse in Kempsey is glued to both the track and to the Fashions on the Field. As were The Argus' reporter and photographer, Mardi Borg and Scott Calvin.
You can check out the first of their photo galleries from Cup Day (Friday, November 10) above.
We'll be adding more happy snaps as they come in, along with more about the race day winners.
