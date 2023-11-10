The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Gallery: on and off the track winners at the 2023 Akubra Kempsey Cup

By Mardi Borg
Updated November 10 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The odds are split between the most popular things to do on Akubra Kempsey Cup Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.