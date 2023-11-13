Sonny Spurgin is gearing up to compete in the Australian Speedway under 16s 125cc individual and teams championships in Tamworth on November 17-18.
Sonny's dad, Tim Spurgin, said he was looking to go one step further in the Australian Titles following his debut in 2022.
"We've been training for a few weeks for this, and we have been having little chats about how we think this event will go because we know most of the riders," he said.
"We're not putting a great deal of pressure on ourselves or expecting to win it.... but he's in with a big chance.
"A lot of the older kids have moved on from our age division which gives the younger generation a chance to shine."
His selection in the prestigious event follows an impressive performance at the speedway world championships in Denmark in July.
Tim said Sonny took a lot of lessons out of the world championships in Denmark
"That was a game changer," he said.
"We were told when we got that ticket to head over to Denmark, that you have to take it with both hands because the things that he will get out of that experience will be so beneficial for him.
"It's like night and day in terms of the quality of his performance."
Sonny will compete in the under 16s 125cc individual event on Friday, November 17 before competing in the teams event on Saturday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.