Greenhill's Sonny Spurgin gears up for Australian speedway championships

Updated November 14 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 4:00am
Greenhill's Sonny Spurgin is set to compete in the Australian Speedway under 16s 125cc individual and teams championships. Pictures supplied
Sonny Spurgin is gearing up to compete in the Australian Speedway under 16s 125cc individual and teams championships in Tamworth on November 17-18.

