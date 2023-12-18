Gallery: Sky's the limit for Macleay mountain bikers

Mountain bikers braved the scorching heat to celebrate the opening of new facilities and a much awaited upgraded trail over the weekend.
The official opening of the new carpark, amenities and upgraded Kalateenee Mountain Bike Enduro trails saw close to 150 people arriving to celebrate and try the new track on Saturday, December 16.
For Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers Club president Kylie Stewart, it means a great deal to not only the club but the community.
"It benefits not just our club but the community as a whole and anyone who uses the state forest," she said.
I'd like to think that with the upgraded gravity trail and these new facilities, that our mountain bike park in the Macleay shire will become one of the most popular, sought after trails in the state if not the country,"
"And therefore, we'd be looking at more funding to make even more trails and bigger trails.
Ms Stewart mentioned how mountain biking has increased tourism and created more opportunities for local business in regional towns like Derby, Tasmania.
"Mountain biking it doesn't only benefit those who participate but it benefits the communities that have mountain bike paths that the community invests in," she said.
The upgrades and new facilities were made possible through the three different grants.
The NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund helped fund the construction of the carpark, and it's Places to Play grant facilitated by Kempsey Shire Council, saw the upgrade of the enduro trail.
Funds from the Coastline Community Foundation gave enough to install toilet facilities.
The additional facilities came about after the club conducted a survey with its members.
The results overwhelmingly indicated that a car park within the mountain bike park itself, toilet faculties and an upgrade to the trails were in demand.
Previously, most mountain bikers would park near the Kempsey Golf Club and use the facilities there.
"What we found when COVID-19 shut the country and the world down, the golf club was closed," Ms Stewart said.
"There were no amenities so you could obviously participate in physical activity so you were still able to go mountain biking but there were no facilities in use."
The new upgrade will not only provide better access to the sport for club members but visitors as well.
Mountain biking is a sport loved by many but not all trails are wide enough for adaptive riders.
Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers Club member and adaptive rider Glen Clarke travels on the trails which are wide enough for his bike.
Ms Stewart said that the club factored in providing access to adaptive riders and ensuring anyone with any disability would be able to safely participate and ride the trails.
The upgrades come just in time for the club's three day event later in March 2024 as well as the school holiday program.
Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers and Montem Bike Tours will be hosting free school holiday programs on January 8 and 9, 2024 with session for ages 5-8 and 9-18.
More information can be found later this week on the Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers Club Facebook page.
