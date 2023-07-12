Mountain bikers in the Macleay are gearing up for an upgraded and more accessible ride with major funding granted for Kempsey's trails.
Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers club has received $301,000 from the NSW Government's Places to Play grant, facilitated by Kempsey Shire Council.
The grant focuses on access to innovative adventure and nature spaces for people of all ages and abilities and will go toward upgrades of five enduro trails at Kalateenee Mountain Bike Park, located in the state forest south of Kempsey.
New features, A and B lines and the widening of trails for adaptive bikes will make the park more accessible to riders of all levels.
"Riders with disabilities who ride adaptive bikes [will be able to] utilise the enduro trails which they pretty much haven't been able to before," President, Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers, Kylie Stewart said.
"We have a member who rides an adaptive bike, and we also have other adaptive riders who visit the area quite frequently."
The club currently has 55 members and is expecting an increase in numbers as a result of the upgrades, as well as a rise in tourism for the area.
"It obviously won't just benefit our members...it will benefit tourists to the area," ms Stewart said.
The club's president believes the upgrades have the potentially to make Kalateenee Mountain Bike Park "one of the best parks in the state" which could see an increase in tourism.
Prior to the grant, the 30 kilometres of bike trails have been maintained by volunteers and members of the Macleay Valley Mountain Bikers club with monthly meet ups.
"Although mountain biking and the trails are free and accessible to everyone, they still need to be maintained and upgraded and kept in a safe condition for riders to be able to enjoy, which is done by volunteers," Ms Stewart said.
"It is a great opportunity that we've been provided and we're very thankful to the state government and Kempsey Council for trusting us and giving us the funding."
The works are expected to be complete by the end of the year.
