The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Valley mountain bikers gear up for major upgrades to five enduro trails

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 13 2023 - 12:08am, first published July 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mountain bikers in the Macleay are gearing up for an upgraded and more accessible ride with major funding granted for Kempsey's trails.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.