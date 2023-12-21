Operators of South West Rocks pool to soon change

After a delayed opening in October, and an electrical fault in November, the management of South West Rocks swimming pool will change in December.
HudoSwim & Fitness will return to manage the South West Rocks Swimming Pool from Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24 (2023.)
HudoSwim & Fitness were the operators of South West Rocks pool before the current managers, Lifeguarding Services Australia (LSA), took over.
Kempsey Shire Council announced the operating contract to LSA for both South West Rocks and Kempsey swimming pools in May 2023, for a five year period with the option to extend for a further five years.
LSA will continue to manage Kempsey Swimming Pool.
Council say the modified arrangements will allow council to undertake necessary pool infrastructure repairs and maintenance in South West Rocks over the off season, including the removal of a light pole which was identified at the cause of an electrical fault just last month (November 21.)
Peter Allen, Group Manager Commercial Business, welcomes HudoSwim's return to South West Rocks Pool.
"HudoSwim are an established local swimming pool operator who have lengthy experience at this venue, and we are sure they will be welcomed back to the community," said Mr Allen.
"We thank Lifeguarding Services Australia for their work managing the South West Rocks pool for the first half of the summer and we are pleased to continue to work with them as they continue to grow their team and deliver services at Kempsey pool."
South West Rocks swimming pool summer season was delayed this year, opening on October 20.
South West Rocks pool will remain open during the transition period.
