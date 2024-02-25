Kempsey man accused of online child abuse material faces new charges

A South Kempsey man accused of multiple online child abuse offences has had new charges added to his case.
Christopher Seam, 28 appeared in Kempsey Local Court before Magistrate Juliana Crofts on Wednesday, February 21.
Seam was arrested on May 4, 2023 and has been facing charges relating to child abuse material.
The charges came after a search of his home, a result of a joint operation involving the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the United States' Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team, allegedly found child abuse material on an electronic device.
The court heard that more material had come out less than 24 hours prior to the court sitting on February 20, with Seam facing approximately 15 more charges.
Magistrate Crofts said that the matter was not in a position for her to address at that time with the case being put on hold while the court registry processed the new paperwork.
"With less that 24 hours notice, the registry is working as hard as it can," Magistrate Crofts said.
After processing the new charges, Seam reappeared in court later on afternoon of February 20.
"I have what looks like 42 charges before me," Magistrate Crofts said.
Out of the 42 charges, 15 were withdrawn while the remaining 27 charges were certified.
Seam has been accused of:
Currently, no pleas have been formally entered
Court documents reveal that Seam allegedly committed these offences over a three year period from 2020 to 2023.
Seam allegedly possessed/controlled child abuse material contained in a Samsung phone, DropBox account and Mega.nz account.
The matter will now move into the case conference phase with a case conference to occur on April 15, 2024.
Seam's bail conditions are to continue and he will appear in Kempsey Local Court again for further mention on April 17, 2024.
