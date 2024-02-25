The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Court

Kempsey man accused of online child abuse material faces new charges

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
February 25 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allegedly found child abuse material at Seam's home. Picture supplied by the AFP
Police allegedly found child abuse material at Seam's home. Picture supplied by the AFP

A South Kempsey man accused of multiple online child abuse offences has had new charges added to his case.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.