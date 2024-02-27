'Outstanding items' obtained in Kempsey stabbing case

"Outstanding items" for criminal proceedings against three people accused in the alleged murder of David Vale have been obtained, however the prosecution has requested further adjournments, Kempsey Local Court has heard.
Conrad Peter Lardner, 48, Leearna Nicole Davis, 32, and Veronica Leanne Holten, 29, are facing charges in relation to the alleged murder of David Vale.
Emergency services were called to Robert Eggins Street, South Kempsey were David Vale, 39, was found with stab wounds around 11pm on March 1, 2023.
Paramedics treated Mr Vale but he died at the scene.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District established Strike Force Weigand to investigate the death, leading to the arrests of three people.
Lardner was arrested in May and was charged with the murder of Mr Vale.
Davis and Holten have been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.
Legal representatives for each of the trio appeared in court or via video link at Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, February 21, before Magistrate Juliana Crofts.
Davis, who is on bail, also appeared via video link.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) asked Magistrate Crofts for an adjournment, citing a need to consult with Mr Vale's family and the police officer in charge of the investigation, who had returned to work recently that week.
The prosecution told the court they had previously sought adjournments in the hope to obtain outstanding items, including a post-mortem report.
The report was obtained last month.
Holten's defence gave consent to adjourn the matter "reluctantly" and noted that the evidence had come in later.
"There is consent but on the next occasion it is unlikely to be the case if there is no resolution," Holten's lawyer said.
Magistrate Crofts adjourned the matter but told the prosecution she is "expecting these matters to be able to progress".
"Next time I'm expecting this will proceed to the next phrase," she said
Lardner's case will return to Kempsey Local Court on Wednesday, April 17 for further mention (committal).
Davis and Holten's matters will return to court on the same day for a charge certification. Their bail is to continue.
