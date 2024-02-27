Teams prepare for finals in Two Rivers First Grade Cricket Competition

Four teams are preparing to battle it out for the final spot in the Two Rivers First Grade Cricket Competition after poor conditions caused two games to be abandoned over the weekend.
Nulla Cricket Club and Macquarie Hotel faced off in a close match at Kempsey with the visiting team walking away victorious with 103 runs.
The Rovers and Port City Leagues Cricket Club began their match on the weekend but midway had to abandon the game due to rain.
"We knew we were going to be playing each other next week so it wasn't too big of a deal," Rovers Cricket Captain Jackson Korn said.
"It was good to have a bit of a warm up for next week, what to expect and hopefully we can learn from that experience and go a bit better this week."
The two teams will be playing against each other again on Saturday (March 2) in an elimination final.
Rovers and Port City are two of four teams that will be playing to make it to the Grand Final with Macquarie Hotel and Wauchope RSL Cricket Club also making the cut.
"Our bowling had definitely been our strong point so far," Korn said.
"And if we can get our bowling and our batting to click together, we'll be pretty hard to beat I think."
With bowlers like Matthew Scott scoring impressive hat-tricks recently, the main focus for the Macleay team is their batting.
"Hopefully with the bat, Callan Mckiernan and Mitchell Korn can step up a bit and score some runs," Korn said.
"That would be good.
"If everyone can sort of work together as a team and work together... we'll be right."
Korn said he was confident his team could make it to Grand Final at the end of the season.
"If we can get our batting to click, then I'm pretty confident we can beat any side on the day and go all the way."
