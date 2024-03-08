Phoebe Laws to represent Australia in inaugural under-17 India cricket tour

Rising South West Rocks cricket star Phoebe Laws is set to embark on an exciting journey as she joins the inaugural under-17 India Cricket tour, marking a significant milestone in her budding career.
The tour is organised by the Australia-India Women's Cricket Association (AIWCA) Inc. and District Cricket Coaches' Association (HKHDCCA), spearheaded by AIWCA and HKHDCCA president Bruce Wood.
It marks the first time the tour has been exclusively run for women in cricket.
"I was stoked to be selected," Phoebe said. "I want to pursue a career in cricket, so it's very exciting to have the opportunity to have firsthand experience of a tour as a female cricketer."
AIWCA head coach Ron Woods selected Phoebe for the tour based on her performance in the NSW Women's Premier Cricket competition, where she plays for the Under-18's Brewer Shield.
Phoebe was one of 14 players selected for the inaugural tour and the only player outside of a metropolitan area to join the squad.
Her selection highlights the growth of women's cricket, a development she is proud to be part of.
"I love cricket so much," she said. "When I first started out, I was in an all-boys team, and now I'm playing in an all-women's competition, which is just incredible."
Phoebe is set to leave on April 13 for the 12-day tour, during which she will play a series of one-day and T20 format games, in addition to training with Indian development squads.
Her journey in cricket has been supported by her community, especially the South West Rocks Cricket Club, which awarded her the first junior development scholarship.
"The support I've received from everyone has been so special," she said. "We're looking at a very bright future for women in cricket."
Wood, who has received an Order of Australia Medal for his dedication to cricket spanning more than 50 years, highlighted the tour's significance in the growth of women's cricket.
"We want to grow women's cricket and improve pathways for those who want to continue playing or pursue it as a career," he said.
Wood said the representative tour requires exceptional skills for selection.
"You had to be good to be selected," he said.
Speaking about Phoebe's selection, Wood praised her skills and leadership qualities.
"I spoke to Ron about Phoebe, and he said she is a very talented middle-order batter... a very accurate bowler, and an outstanding fielder," he said. "He said the thing that trumps all of those qualities is her leadership and teamwork skills.
"She has a real passion for cricket, and I think that is a gift. We're delighted to have her on board, and we think she will do very well."
Wood said the tour not only offers a platform for the players to showcase their skills, but also provides an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cricketing culture of India.
"People in India live and breathe cricket; they treat it almost like a religion over there," he said.
"This is a pretty serious tour.... there will be sightseeing included, as we want to encapsulate the whole Indian experience, but we want to play good quality cricket and make the most of this opportunity.
"This will be an incredible experience for the players who want to pursue cricket as a career."
As she prepares for the tour, Phoebe is eager to gain valuable experience and develop her skills.
"I want to get a feel for what it's like to tour as a cricketer, and I want to play a lot of quality cricket," she said.
"I am very excited to further develop my skills with the team."
