Ciarra is heading to state championships in Sydney for Little Athletics

Eight-year-old Ciarra Taylor will be representing the Macleay Valley in Little Athletics New South Wales at The HART Sport State Track and Field Championships in Sydney.
Progressing through after qualifying from Zone and Regional Championships, Ciarra will head to Sydney Olympic Park, Homebush, to compete in the 60-metre hurdles, discus and high jump on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, March.
Ciarra will be up against 23 other girls in the Under 9s age group, and while she says she is a little nervous, she is excited to run on a blue track for the first time.
After winning two silver medals for discus and a gold medal for high jump, Ciarra is confident about the weekend ahead, and most excited to hit or beat or personal best in high jump, which is clearing one metre.
Her mother Carel and father Jeremy will be accompanying Ciarra, along with her brother and sister, the family will be cheering from the sidelines in support.
To top off the sport weekend, the Taylors are planning a stop into Newcastle on the trip back home to watch Ciarra's favourite team the Melbourne Storms take on the Knights at their home ground.
When Ciarra isn't competing in Little Athletics on Friday afternoons in Kempsey, or travelling the state for competitions, she's on the field for both Rugby League and Rugby Union, or of course, attending Aldavilla Primary School.
