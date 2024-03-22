The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ciarra is heading to state championships in Sydney for Little Athletics

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated March 22 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight-year-old Ciarra is excited to run on a blue track for the very first time at Sydney Olympic Park. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain.
Eight-year-old Ciarra is excited to run on a blue track for the very first time at Sydney Olympic Park. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain.

Eight-year-old Ciarra Taylor will be representing the Macleay Valley in Little Athletics New South Wales at The HART Sport State Track and Field Championships in Sydney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.