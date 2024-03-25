Macleay Valley Mustangs coach feeling 'confident' after pre-season trial game

Macleay Valley Mustangs coach Beau Champion walked away from their first pre-season trial game against Macksville Sea Eagles feeling "confident" about the upcoming Group 3 Rugby League season.
"I couldn't have been happier or prouder for a first hit-out," he said.
"I left that game feeling very confident and positive moving into the new season, and enthusiastic about some of the things that we can work on and build as we start the competition.
"Macksville are a strong club, but the stuff we worked on in the pre-season was evident in that game."
Champion said the trial game, which ended in a draw, allowed the team to refine strategies and identify areas for improvement ahead of the season.
"We've now got about four weeks to really sharpen the tools up and work on some things that we did really well and things that we can do better," he said.
"Our defence was really strong, and I think the boys competed really well too. Overall, I think we're really looking good going into round one."
With players like North Coast representative halfback Shane Davis-Caldwell returning to the side and last season's Group Three player of the year, lock Ethan Thompson, the Mustangs' roster is looking strong.
Looking ahead to the opening round against Forster-Tuncurry at the Harry Elliott Oval on Sunday, April 28, Champion expects a tough match but is optimistic.
"That will be a good test for us, I think it will be a really good contest," he said. "I think our combinations are building nicely ahead of the opening round, and we will continue to work on that in the coming weeks.
"We will be going there confident that we can get our season off to a good start."
The under-18s and women's teams also showed promising signs for the season ahead in their trial games on the weekend.
