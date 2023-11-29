The Macleay Argus
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Former NRL star Beau Champion to coach Macleay Valley Mustangs in 2024

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 29 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Former NRL star Beau Champion has been appointed as the Macleay Valley Mustangs first grade coach. Picture by Mardi Borg
Former NRL star Beau Champion has been appointed as the Macleay Valley Mustangs first grade coach. Picture by Mardi Borg

Former NRL star Beau Champion is set to play an integral role in laying the foundations for future success at the Macleay Valley Mustangs after being appointed the club's new first grade coach.

