Ciarra shines at Little Athletics State Champs, and meets a hero

Ciarra Taylor from Kempsey had a successful weekend in Sydney at The HART Sport State Track and Field Championships, making the top ten in the state for two events.
Held at Olympic Park on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, March, Ciarra competed against 23 girls in the under-9s age group.
The eight-year-old took out 9th place in high jump and 7th place in the 60-metre hurdles, making the top 10 in the state championships.
Prior to the weekend, Ciarra said she was feeling confident and was most excited about running on a blue track for the very first time.
When Ciarra isn't on the Little Athletics track, she's on the footy field playing league and union.
Ciarra had her family with her as a support team, and on the way back home to Kempsey, they stopped in at Newcastle to watch Ciarra's favourite team Melbourne Storm take on the Nights at their home ground.
It was a close game to watch live, with Storm only losing by two points.
After the match, Ciarra got to meet player Xavier Coates, getting a photo together as a souvenir of a weekend she won't forget.
