The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ciarra shines at Little Athletics State Champs, and meets a hero

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated March 26 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciarra has a sport-filled weekend in Sydney.

Ciarra Taylor from Kempsey had a successful weekend in Sydney at The HART Sport State Track and Field Championships, making the top ten in the state for two events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.