Kempsey Saints make new goals ahead of 2024 Zone Premier League season

The Kempsey Saints are gearing up for the Zone Premier League 2024 season after making it to the semi-finals in last year's competition.
First grade coach Dean Crotty is returning to his role with a focus on improving the skills and knowledge of the younger players coming through this year.
"The guys that really stepped up last year and showed a bit of heart- we're putting some time into them too," he said.
The team saw success in second half of the newly formed Zone Premier League last year with the Kempsey Saints going on to secure a win against nearly every team of the competition except for Port United.
"That was the only loss we had and they were in the Grand Final," Crotty said.
"And that's probably the aim this year- we want to take that small step in the grand final.
"It's not going to be easy."
The Zone Premier League was a new competition for teams to navigate.
"I think some players from some teams thought it was going to be a less competitive competition but I think that was a mistake," Crotty said.
"Everyone was extremely competitive because I think everyone thought they had a chance to actually do really well."
As the new coach for Kempsey Saints first grade, Crotty was also overseeing the reserve team as well.
This year, another coach will be taking the reins of the reserves, with Crotty solely coaching the first grade team.
"It will be a little bit easier to focus on one team," he said.
With new faces coming aboard, Crotty said he'll be looking at getting numbers forward in offence this season.
"[We're focusing on] getting players forward in more dangerous areas," he said.
"And playing a more positive and offensive brand of soccer as opposed to sitting back and being too defensive."
