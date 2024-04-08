The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Community
Council

Crescent Head Country Club projects stall after council decision

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated April 8 2024 - 11:40am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The works to complete the planned upgrades to Crescent Head Country Club, including an evacuation centre and community hub, are currently in doubt as a result of a decision made at the March council meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.