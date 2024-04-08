Crescent Head Country Club projects stall after council decision

The works to complete the planned upgrades to Crescent Head Country Club, including an evacuation centre and community hub, are currently in doubt as a result of a decision made at the March council meeting.
Kempsey Shire Council has stalled in guaranteeing the renewal of the Club's lease for Crescent Head's golf course, due to a potential investigation into a ring road at Crescent Head foreshore where the golf course sits.
At the March Ordinary Meeting a motion was put to councillors, which was the recommendation from council staff for council to enter into a negotiation with the country club for a 21-year-lease.
Councillor Anthony Patterson moved a motion that was different to what was on the agenda, which asked for an investigation into a ring road as part of the plan of management.
Since then, there has been a rescission motion, meaning there is no decision on this matter at this time and it will be brought back to council at the next meeting on April 16.
"Hopefully, we will have at least one councillor change their mind," Kempsey Shire Mayor, Leo Hauville said.
However, in the meantime, without the 21-year lease they desire, the club is feeling a lack of security for the future, and therefore not confident moving forward with funding works.
The Country Club was set to contribute $2-million toward a planned project funded by a $4-millon grant in 2022 as part of the Federal Coalition Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program, in order to complete the works.
The original plans have now been reduced, with the club launching an update on the upgrades on April 4, a day that was meant to be a sod-turning ceremony.
Crescent Head Country Club chairperson, Pam Bryant, says the club had planned to better expand and accommodate the needs of the community by providing further community resilience and less reliance on government resources.
"We were excited to include a community and social hub at the club that will deliver services and support for the growing Crescent Head population, as well as visiting tourists," Ms Bryant said.
The planned upgrades included lounge areas; an evacuation space; a fully connected meeting room that can be utilised by Rural Fire Services (RFS) and State Emergency Services (SES); break-out rooms; life access; disability ramps; mobility scooter charging stations; gymnasium and community arts space.
Crescent Head Country Club Secretary Manager, Colan Ryan, says the club is determined to care for the community in times of natural disaster.
"The 'ifs' and 'buts' of the recent council decision have stopped us from continuing to provide the facilities that the community of Crescent Head needs and deserved," he said. "We were awarded the funding by the Federal Coalition Government over two years ago after significant community consultation.
"We promised our community that this would be delivered. We ask [councillors] to reconsider their position and allow us to keep that promise."
Project Manager Cara Dale is concerned she is facing a 12-month build to be complete in just 6-months, slowed down by council's decision and awaiting a lease to be secured.
She says the decision at last month's council meeting has resulted in reductions for the club's planned project.
"With the golf course now at significant risk, and therefore the viability of our cash flow and our business case, we have had to...reduce the size to the essentials, because our economics do not stack up," Ms Dale said.
Director Dean Maxwell, says the club is running out of time.
"We have time limits on what we can do, we have grants which have time limits on them, we need to progress so that we know exactly how the club will survive and continue to support the community here for at least another 21-years," Mr Maxwell said.
