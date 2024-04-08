Messy Art Play connects South West Rocks families

The Messy Art Play end of term morning tea for the South West Rocks community saw children and their carers come together to celebrate a successful program of connection and creativity.
Held on Monday morning, April 8, the children enjoyed giant games, craft, parachute play, and bubbles galore in the sun and shade under blue skies at Brighton Park.
The children's workshop is part of the ReCommunity Project; a community led project by Mid North Coast Community College, funded by the NSW Government.
The project aims to be a catalyst to bring the community back together after years of natural disasters and the pandemic.
Facilitator of the Messy Art Play aspect, Martina Dezani, has been running workshops in South West Rocks and Kempsey over two terms and says she is sad for the program to come to an end.
"It's been so lovely connecting with local families throughout the term," Ms Dezani said. "It has brought me so much joy seeing the kids happy to be free to get messy and creative, and play together."
There's no doubt the young ones have enjoyed the freedom of getting messy and creative outdoors.
"My children have so much fun discovering the different sensory activities, exploring the many ways they can play and work together," said mother Krystal Arnott.
"They enjoy seeing the friends they've made and playing in a different way to how they would at home.
"The parents enjoy not only playing with their children in a stimulating outdoor environment, but watching their children foster relationships with other children, as well as connecting with other like-minded parents in their community."
Mum Bonnie Muddle agrees the event has been great for the local community.
"In areas with limited child care and resources for young families, it's wonderful to come together and connect as a community, both [for] the children and the parents," Ms Muddle said.
To learn more about the ReCommunity Project visit: https://www.mncccmakerspace.org.au/recommunity-project
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.