Local clubs finalists for Clubs & Community Awards

Two venues will represent the Kempsey Shire at this year's Clubs & Community Awards night hosted by Clubs NSW.
The event aims to acknowledge and celebrate the innovative and collaborative relationships that clubs have built within their communities and local groups.
Crescent Head Country Club has been named finalist in four categories; Education, Environmental Sustainability, Heart of the Community, and Social Inclusion.
Kempsey Macleay RSL is a finalist in two categories; Fostering Grassroots sport and Heart of the Community.
Crescent Head Country Club Secretary Manager, Colan Ryan, says the club being a finalist is "well deserved" for the board, management, staff and local community.
"Heart of the community was on show here last Sunday [April 7] when 500 community members packed the Club in support of the Country Club obtaining a new 21-year lease of the community's golf course," Mr Ryan said.
"The Environmental sustainability award is typified by the clubs new 520,000 litre of underground water to feed the communities' golf course.
"Social Inclusion is exemplified by disability access to the new Mini Golf facility and the planned upgrades to the Tennis Precinct and the Evacuation/Community Hub project."
Mr Ryan says Crescent Head Country Club has strong ties to the local pre-school and primary school, and facilitates a fortnightly mobile library service.
"Our staff help our members, local elderly and visiting guests," Mr Ryan said.
Crescent Head Country Club Chairperson, Pam Bryant, called being recognised in four categories " a wonderful achievement."
"To have been selected in one let alone four categories is a resounding acknowledgement of what, we, the Directors, and Senior Management have strived to achieve for not only our Club but for our community," Ms Bryant said.
"All categories are themes we have all been working and striving for, for many years. To be recognised is a wonderful feeling to know we are being acknowledged for our efforts.
"This will certainly drive home that indeed Crescent Head Country Club, have the whole community of Crescent Head and Macleay Valley at heart."
Kempsey Macleay RSL is being recognised for fostering grassroots sports, which the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) says is the core of the club.
"Everything we do is for our members and the wider community," CEO Daniel Abela said.
" We have the privilege of living and working in this region and with this comes a responsibility to give back and help where we can."
This includes donating money directly to clubs to support upgrades to training or playing facilities, assisting clubs with purchasing new uniforms or equipment for upcoming seasons, or providing vouchers for player awards.
"We are committed to supporting grassroots sport in our region, to encourage not only the young but the older generations within our valley," Mr Abela said. " We do this by creating long-term relationships with local sporting clubs, by starting conversations to see where they need assistance.
"Becoming a finalist in this category is a testament to all the sporting clubs we engage with".
Alongisde CHCC, the RSL is up for the 'Heart of the Community' award.
"We engage regularly with local organisations such as the Samaritans, Kempsey Neighbourhood Centre, and many other organisations trying to positively impact our local community," Mr Abela said.
The club hosts weekly meetings, presentations, and fundraisers, and sponsors over 30 organisations in the Macleay Valley.
"Our core value is to give back to our community members not only in the Kempsey region but the whole of the Macleay to help build a stronger more inclusive valley," Mr Abela said.
RSL Chairman Ron Kennedy says the board of directors and staff are passionate about engaging with the community.
"Having become a finalist has given the staff and board gratification, which has sparked more passion and is great to see," Mr Kennedy said.
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville congratulated both local businesses.
"It is wonderful to hear the great news in the Annual Clubs NSW Awards finalists announcement," Mr Hauville said.
"Crescent Head Country Club has been successfully nominated in four categories in these Awards. The Kempsey-Macleay RSL Club is also finalists in two categories. Both Clubs are in competition for the "Heart of the Community" prize.
"Congratulations to all of the Country Club and RSL Club staff for their wonderful work in making their clubs such great community centres in our Shire."
All winners from the 139 finalists will be announced at the Clubs Community Awards Night on Thursday, 6 June at International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney.
