Crescent Head community unite to say 'no' to a ring road

Part of his role as politician is management of State Government assets, such as Crown Land.

"My office does receive some complaints about the traffic...and certainly there's more [complaints] in relation to parking."

Crown Land must be there for everyone, not just Crescent Head, but for NSW as a whole.

Increase in cost of crown land - under the State Government, they do expect that it is at 'market rent'.

Councillor Anthony Patterson is Michael Kemp's' representative on the Traffic Committee - "I do believe that is the absolute correct area to bring it up, we're talking about an issue that involves parking or flow through of traffic."

"We cannot represent something that's not there" referring to the over 1200 submissions made in support of Plan of Management, however in the POM, there was no mention of a ring road at all, so it's only an assumption that these letter of support were due to support of no ring road (which CHCC claim).

Has received two emails regarding the benefits of the ring road, and two conversations on the same topic. There is support of a ring road out there, however, it may not be the majority.

Wants to consider the traffic management of Crescent Head foreshore for the future and supports a proper investigation into a ring road.

" I certainly support an investigation, but...some of the conditions that come from my office would be that it must be able to be done without affecting the PGA rating of the golf course. That's very important to me."

In response to Ms Dale's concerns of possibility of losing the grant due to timelines, KSC General Manager Craig Milburn has said council can get a report on the ring road (pros and cons) back within three months as a fast-track.

Tourism money-making capacity remains important, "It is an iconic surf break and we need to make sure we have a presentable foreshore in the future."

Supports improvement to infrastructure but not at the expense of viability of business, PGA-rating, or community support.

"I don't think you can get a PGA rating if you put the link road through, but I'm not an expert, so I do have to wait for someone who is a PGA expert to tell us that would be affected."