Crescent Head community unite to say 'no' to a ring road

Despite the rain on Sunday morning, April 7, a line flowed out the front doors of Crescent Head Country Club before 8:30am as approximately 500 community members filled the venue for a meeting focused on the possibility of a ring road on the foreshore.
With surrounding car-parks at capacity, the meeting kicked off at 9am with a Welcome to Country by James Dungay, concluding at 11.30am with a vote from attendees.
The question at hand: were they in favour of a ring road, yes or no?
By show of hands, only one person raised their hand in favour of the road, and via paper ballot vote, there was again only one recorded vote in favour of the road, according to the Crescent Head Country Club.
Run by the Crescent Head Residents and Ratepayers association (CHRARA), the meeting had a line up of speakers from Country Club representatives, councillors, local MP, head of community groups and residents.
The meeting was arranged as a reaction to a decision made at last month's council meet in March that ultimately has delayed the Crescent Head Country Club gaining a 21-year lease renewal from council on the crown land where the golf course sits. Land of which the club manages.
The reason the negotiations into a new lease were put on hold was due to a request for council to deliver a report on the feasibility of a ring road on the foreshore of Crescent Head and potentially through the golf course.
Without the security of the future of the golf course, the club has communicated a lack of confidence moving forward with planned upgrades to the venue, that has already seen significant financial investments.
With the overall consensus from community members attending the meeting being a strong 'no' to a future ring road, speakers were given a platform to discuss reasons for the investigation and potential consequences of such a road.
The following are points taken from each speaker, including direct quotes;
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.