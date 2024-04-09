The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council
Community

Crescent Head community unite to say 'no' to a ring road

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
April 9 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite the rain on Sunday morning, April 7, a line flowed out the front doors of Crescent Head Country Club before 8:30am as approximately 500 community members filled the venue for a meeting focused on the possibility of a ring road on the foreshore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.