The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property

'A piece of cake!': my new newfound respect for bakers

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
April 12 2024 - 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'A piece of cake!': my new newfound respect for bakers
'A piece of cake!': my new newfound respect for bakers

There's a quote from a popular Pixar movie along the lines of "anyone can cook".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.