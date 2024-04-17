Crime on the rise in Kempsey Shire and regional NSW

Crime in Kempsey Shire is nothing new, but the recent number of break-and-enters and car thefts in the area with seemingly no consequences have concerned and angered community members, with many feeling increasingly unsafe in their own homes.
There has been a noticeable amount of burglaries, car thefts and home invasions in South West Rocks and Crescent Head in recent weeks. In some cases, perpetrators have carried weapons such as machetes.
While community members are putting extra locks on windows and investing in security systems, they are seeking help from those in power to take action in order to see change.
Member for Oxley, Michael Kemp MP says the community has the right to feel safe and secure in their own homes.
"The reckless crimes and anti-social behaviours are unacceptable, and I have been working with relevant stakeholders in government and on the ground to find the solution our community deserves," Mr Kemp said.
"Addressing regional crime needs to be a multi-pronged approach between all levels of government, law enforcement, local services and residents.
Kempsey Shire Council is advocating for increased police presence throughout Kempsey Shire.
Council has committed to writing to Member for Oxley Michael Kemp MP, along with The Hon. Yasmin Catley, Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, and The Hon. Chris Minns, Premier, outlining the communities' concerns about crime in the region, particularly among young people.
Council says the letters will strongly request the need for 24-hour police staffing at South West Rocks and Crescent Head, and full funding of a new central Kempsey PCYC to address local crime issues.
Council will also write to District Commander Mid North Coast Police District, Superintendent Shane Cribb, as an interim measure requesting additional police presence at and South West Rocks and Crescent Head during school holidays.
Mr Kemp says he welcomes all proposals for countering criminal activity, including Kempsey Shire Council's call for an increased police presence in South West Rocks and Crescent Head.
"These ideas will all be considered as we move forward," he said.
Mr Kemp has been working closely with the Minister for Police over the past year, addressing isolated incidents and the concerning jump in youth crime throughout the Macleay Valley.
"I will keep calling these criminal acts to attention while and challenge the NSW Government for solutions and reformed legislations."
The NSW Legislative Assembly's Committee on Law and Safety recently adopted a new inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities.
The inquiry would investigate the drivers of youth crime in the regions and actions the NSW Government can take to improve community safety.
"Over the past five years, NSW has experienced worrying increases in specific forms of regional crime, such as motor vehicle offences and break and enter offences," Committee Chair and MP for Mount Druitt, Mr Edmond Atalla said.
As well as looking at the root causes of youth crime, the inquiry will also examine the wraparound and diversionary services available for youth and families in the regions and rural areas.
The Committee is accepting public submissions until 31 May 2024
Mr Kemp says while the Minns Labor Government has listened to the calls from the Opposition, there is still no clear outline of what happens after the Committee's submission process.
"We don't know how long their solutions will take - and we don't have another twelve months to wait and find out," he said.
In March (2024) The Minns Labor government also amended bail laws to address youth crime in regional NSW.
The Bail Act would be changed to include an extra test for 14 to 18-year-olds charged with committing certain serious break-and-enter or motor vehicle theft offences while on bail for the same offences and seeking further bail.
Mr Kemp will be speaking at an upcoming community forum on Monday, May 20, at the South West Rocks Country Club, hosted by South West Rocks Chamber of Commerce about the concerning rate of crime in Kempsey Shire.
"I want to hear our community's ideas on what we can do to tackle this together, " Mr Kemp said.
"It is important our community has a voice in finding a suitable solution and I implore residents to continue reaching out, putting forward their suggestions for what measures they want to see enacted in their backyard."
A NSW Police spokesperson says officers are doing everything they can to catch those responsible, and are asking the public to play their part by securing homes and vehicles.
"The NSW Police Force's Youth Command, along with the Mid North Coast Police District, is proactively engaged in programs that involve both prevention and intervention strategies for young people who are at risk of entering the criminal justice system," said the spokesperson.
"While the NSW Police Force will continue to work to empower youth to make the right decisions, there needs to be a concerted, societal effort to instil a sense of belonging and purpose to enable at-risk young individuals to reach their full potential.
"This could mean encouraging kids into activities such as work, school, community or sport."
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District conduct proactive patrols and operations in Kemspey, and other parts of the region every day, with local officers working closely with community leaders.
