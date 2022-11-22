The Macleay Argus
Police and Aboriginal role models have joined forces to keep Kempsey kids out of trouble

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated November 22 2022 - 7:22pm, first published 7:00pm
Superintendant Shane Cribb (left) has launched the Mid North Coast Police District Commander's Leadership Group, which includes Leo Wright, Kim Daley and Barbie Cohen. Pictures by Ellie Chamberlain

Mid North Coast Police are working closely with Aboriginal leaders to better address anti-social and dangerous behaviour in the Kempsey community.

