Mid North Coast Police are working closely with Aboriginal leaders to better address anti-social and dangerous behaviour in the Kempsey community.
District Commander for the Mid North Coast Police District Shane Cribb, has launched a new initiative to join forces with respected role models who can positively influence the younger generation and help combat crime.
Superintendent Cribb "identified 12-15 Aboriginal leaders in Kempsey" to form the Mid North Coast Police District Commander's Leadership Group.
By building a strong relationship between the volunteer members and police, barriers of mistrust can be broken down and the group can work closely together to combat community issues.
Their main focus is stopping crime amongst young people.
Through improved accessibility, better communication and community awareness, the group help one another to address concerns.
"If I hear whispers about certain things going on in the community, there's a group of 12-15 people I can ring to get an honest answer," Supt Cribb said.
"And they also hear things about the police... so they can ring me at any time of the day or night and I can give them an honest answer as well."
The group has recently visited schools in Kempsey to "mingle with the children" and meet principles and teachers, to show the cohesiveness between NSW Police and the Aboriginal Community.
Moving forward the group plan to gather in community spaces such parks, inviting the public to approach them.
"We're going to sit down as a group and let people come up and talk to us. So that way we hear from the community what the problem is, because we think we know what it is, but that's not always the case," Supt Cribb said.
"Social issues lead to crime. So I need to identify what the social issues are in Kempsey, and then if I can influence other agencies to get involved and be part of the group then hopefully we can reduce the crime."
Aboriginal Engagement Officer Chief Inspector Martin Burke, said trust between the community and police can be strained at times, which is why they are looking "to reset".
"Without the community we can't do our job... they're our eyes and ears out in the community," he said.
"[Trust] opens the door, and then you follow-through with your actions to embed that relationship".
The group will meet regularly to discuss current issues and solutions; the current topic, break and enters and stolen cars in Kempsey.
The group hopes to assist in stopping dangerous behavior in juveniles, such us driving stolen cars at high speed.
"We're talking 13 and 14 year old kids, so having the Elders in the community pleading with these kids not to do it, I'm hoping will have more affect than me as a policeman in blue," said Supt Cribb
An off-shoot of the group is the Mid North Coast Police Commander's Youth Group made up of 12-15 year 5 and 6 schoolchildren.
The leadership group hopes they will become mentors to other young people, which will have a "flow on effect".
"It's time the younger generation see that we can work together and that we don't need to be enemies," Supt Cribb said.
Leo Wright, Chairperson of the Dunghutti Elders Council, hopes the group can stop the "nonsense" of the past few months.
"I think it's a great thing. It's needed in the community... to build a close relationship with the police and stop the crime that's happening," he said.
Uncle Leo wishes for the support of the whole community: "we need to unite... to deal with all this nonsense that is going on".
"We're not here to direct or demand, but we're here to stand with Shane Cribb and Mr Burke, to be able to be noticed, so that our people can trust us," he said.
Uncle Leo says the Aboriginal community has not had a "very good relationship with the police" for many years, so the group will help rebuild the trust.
"When [young people] see our Elders and other young people in the community supporting the police I think that's a step in the right direction."
He has already seen the group's positive impact on young people with many wanting to join.
"If they see us working walking together, talking together I think it's a big positive for the community".
School friends Kim Daley and Barbie Cohen work with young people in the Kempsey community and chose to volunteer their time with the group to "keep their kids off the streets and get them into education".
They agree that trust needs to be rebuilt and hopes the leaders can work together to gain respect from young people, for all involved.
Ms Daley works at Kempsey South Public School and wants to see her kids "have good things in life" and not end up incarcerated.
She believes working together with the police will help keep them out of trouble.
"They have to have role models, if they don't have role models in their homes, well, then who can they look up to?"
Ms Cohen believes that by police building a relationship with the local community - leaders, Elders and role models - that will encourage younger people to want to build a respectful relationship, too.
The friends believe the group's focus on the younger generation is important because "they are our upcoming leaders and role models."
