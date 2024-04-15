The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Valley Rangers face Port Saints in Zone Premier League

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
April 16 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Emily Walker

Football clubs across the Mid North Coast took to the fields to play the first round of the Zone Premier League 2024 season after wet weather called off matches last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.