The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Macleay Valley Rangers defeat Port United in Zone Premier League grand final

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 25 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Macleay Valley Rangers have taken out the Zone Premier League grand final after staging a stunning comeback against Port United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.