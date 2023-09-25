The Macleay Valley Rangers have taken out the Zone Premier League grand final after staging a stunning comeback against Port United.
While the Rangers had their chances to score in the first half, it was Port United who capitalised first after kicking two quick goals against the run of play to head into the sheds at halftime up 2-0.
"I thought the boys were playing some good footy and we were playing with high intensity, but United managed to actually put the ball behind the net," Macleay Valley Rangers coach Jason Coleman said.
"To [Port United's] credit, they were good goals."
Despite being down by two at halftime, Coleman said the team was still in "positive spirits" heading into the second half.
"We had done nothing wrong in the first half," he said.
"At halftime, I said to the boys that we didn't really have to change anything, we just needed to be patient and continue to build pressure."
While United claimed another goal in the opening minutes of the second half, it was all one-way traffic to the Rangers after that as Chad Applegate kicked two goals to narrow the margin to 3-2.
The Rangers' fightback in the dying minutes of extra time levelled the score at 3-3 as Rangers captain Troy Ward kicked his team into a penalty shootout.
In the end, it was a save by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Macallister on United's first attempt that proved to be the difference.
"It was our goalkeeper's first year in goals for first grade, and he got the save of his life in his first attempt," Coleman said. "It was incredible."
Rangers player Josh Munro was awarded MVP after the game.
Coleman said the team played with the "true Rangers' spirit" on the weekend.
"That's what other teams don't have... that Rangers' spirit," he said. "The game showed our true grit and never-say-die attitude."
Despite at one point trailing by three goals, Coleman said he didn't leave any room to panic during the grand final.
"I had belief amongst all the players that they could turn things around and get the job done."
Coleman said he was proud to be part of history as the team claimed the Zone Premier League premiership in its first year since the collapse of the Coastal Premier League.
"I'm pretty overwhelmed to be quite honest and proud as punch," he said.
"I was told on the weekend that I was one of only four coaches to get a premier league title, so for me to personally achieve that is huge."
The Rangers reserve grade also played in the grand final against Port United, going down 2-1.
Coleman said it was a proud moment for the club to have two grades play in the grand final.
"There's a squad of 35 players and everyone has contributed to our success this season," he said.
"To have two grades in the grand final was a massive accomplishment, and to win first grade on top of that was amazing.
"I'm just super proud to be a Ranger."
