Lawyer 'keen' for alleged child abuse material case to progress

A lawyer has told the court he is 'keen' for the matter involving a South Kempsey man, facing charges relating to possessing child abuse material, to progress.
Christopher Seam, 28, appeared in Kempsey Local Court before Magistrate Juliana Crofts on Wednesday, April 17.
He was arrested on May 4, 2023 and has been facing charges relating to child abuse material.
The charges came after a search of Seam's home, a result of a joint operation involving the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the United States' Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) team, allegedly found child abuse material on an electronic device.
Seam is currently facing more than 40 charges including:
No pleas have been formally entered.
Seam's lawyer told the court the case conference was held the day prior (April 16) and the defence was requesting an adjournment to May 1, 2024.
"We are keen for it to progress," the defence said.
When asked why the need for the delay, Seam's lawyer said there were a few items to be fixed but agreed that other items had largely been agreed to.
"There's a couple of issues with the facts," he said.
The Commonwealth DPP didn't object to the adjournment.
Magistrate Crofts granted the adjournment and said she was granting the short extension of time in order for lawyers to finalise things.
Seam will next appear in Kempsey Local Court for committal on May 1, 2024.
He is currently still on bail.
