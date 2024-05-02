The Macleay Argus
The Macleay Argus' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Annual Elder's Olympics is coming to Kempsey

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
May 2 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Elder's Olympics is coming to Kempsey this month (May) and will see over 400 elders from across the state come together for a day of competition and celebration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.