The annual Elder's Olympics is coming to Kempsey this month (May) and will see over 400 elders from across the state come together for a day of competition and celebration.
Kempsey's Booroongen Djugun Limited Elders were the champions of the 2023 NSW Elders Olympics. The winner of the Elders Olympics gets the privilege of hosting the following year's event.
Booroongen Djugun Limited is also the Founder of the Elders Olympics and organiser of events.
The Elders Olympics was first held in 2001 by Booroongen Djugun between the Kempsey and Bellbrook elders. It has grown each year to include other elders from all countries along the Mid North Coast and beyond.
The 2024 Elder's Olympics will be held on Thursday May 9 at the Verge Street Rugby Leagues fields.
Commencing at 8.00am with a welcome to country, opening ceremony of games and judging of the best team banner by government delegates.
Events of the day include bean bag throwing; pass the football; egg and spoon relay; Quoits; hockey stick relay, and softball toss.
There are 406 Elders registered to participate and attend from across New South Wales, bringing with them accompanying staff workers. The day will also have stall providers and spectators.
"The Elders Olympics creates opportunity for us to recognise our Elders and the contribution they make to our communities across the state, towns and regions," Chief Executive Officer Booroongen Djugun Limited, Kylie O'Bryan said.
"It promotes the importance of Elders being the leaders in maintaining our culture, language, connection and identity...it encourages unity for everyone."
Ms O'Bryan says the day is also about promoting healthy living while creating learning pathways for the community.
See photos from last year's event held in Nelson Bay here.
