THE ever-popular Festival of Small Halls has announced that Karen Lee Andrews and Juzzie Smith will feature in the Frederickton concert scheduled for February. Presented by veteran festival producers Woodfordia Inc, the twenty-fifth edition of the much-loved not-for-profit music tour is taking on a packed tour schedule. This year they aim to continue delivering the finest of Australia's home-grown talent to twenty community halls in New South Wales, including the Frederickton School of Arts on February 11. Famous for their larger-than-life folk festivals over the last two decades, Woodfordia presents a programme to be loved by their core base and new fans alike with these long-time Australian festival audience favourites. "I'm so excited to share this beautiful experience and my music with the wonderful New South Wales Small Halls tour audiences," Karen Lee Andrews said. "I can't wait to see you." Karen has a unique sense of artistic purpose. Surrounded by music her entire life, Karen's career has primarily revolved around classic soul, rhythm and blues sounds. Still, as her musicality has evolved in recent years, she's been leaning more towards blues. The influence of soul, gospel and Karen's Polynesian background continues to inform what she does, but the blues have come to feel more like home. "Festival of Small Halls tours is the ultimate Australian tour," adds Juzzie Smith. "Playing intimate venues in small country towns is going to be an adventure of a lifetime." A true musical virtuoso with a style that is bluesy/folk mixed into a world of its own, Juzzie is a ridiculously talented one-man band, based in Byron Bay. Juzzie gives performances marked by a fantastic ability to play guitar, harmonica and percussion at the same time. It seems Juzzie is at home holding anything that makes a sound, and he combines this with real rhythmic talent and a raw, warm vocal style. The result is genuinely engaging, mesmerizing music that makes you want to move and leaves you feeling inspired. Tickets are $25 and on sale at www.ksc.pub/smallhalls. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

