Sarah Nolan is living proof that the Higher School Certificate isn't the only pathway to success, with the Kempsey local returning to her former high school as a textiles teacher after completing a TAFE course. Ms Nolan left school to take up a Beauty apprenticeship, before going on to study PDHPE teaching at university and gaining a part-time PE and Art teaching job at St Paul's College. "After having my children, I became more and more interested in textiles and design and enrolled in TAFE NSW's Certificate I and II Applied Fashion Design and Technology courses," Ms Nolan said. "I studied both online and on campus, and my learning experience with TAFE NSW was amazing - the support I received was phenomenal." "The teachers were so professional and caring and the videos and step by step instructions made it so easy to complete modules at my own pace - even while I was working from home with two small children." "Learning skills like pattern making and industry standard sewing techniques helped me successfully apply for my dream fashion job." Teacher of Fashion at TAFE NSW Port Macquarie, Julianne Petterson said Ms Nolan's training gives her the competency to teach school students aspects like quality of work, the design process and skills in operating industry-standard machinery. "Her employment comes at a time when there is demand for skills in both the teaching and fashion sectors," Ms Petterson said.

