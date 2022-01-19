newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Week three of the month long Cellarbrations golf days at the Kempsey Golf Club was held last Saturday with a good field of 92 players hitting off in the very popular 18 hole 2 person Ambrose event. The day saw visitors from Frederickton, Crescent Head, Wauchope, Camden Valley, SWR, Headland and Longyard golf clubs were represented on the day and along with the local members the day was a success. Again a big thank you goes to everyone for playing and to the team at Cellarbrations for your continued support. Andrew Kirkman & Brodi Barnett proved a very good pairing on the day when they combined well for their net score of 603/4 to take out the top prize on the day. In the runner up spot was the team of John Wright & Duane Button (Frederickton) who with a net score of 61 1/2 were next best on the day. Taking out the best gross score on the day after the net winners and runner ups were given there prizes was the team of Robert Baker & Brody Clarke with a round of 68 (4 under par). Congratulations to all the winners on the day. Winners of the ntp's at the 3rd hole were Conrad Tamblyn 'A', Ethan Dowling 'B', Wayne (birdseed) Simmons 'C'. On the 8th hole the winners were Chris Kerr 'A', Dowling 'B'. Tamblyn 'A', Graeme Hall 'B' & Heidi Tamblyn 'L' were the winners at the 11th hole while at the 16th hole the winners were Kirkman 'A', Paul Sydenham 'B' & Deniece Dyet in the Ladies. Daniel Powick was this weeks winner of the super tee ntp on the 18th hole for the best 2nd shot to the green. This weeks winners in the ball competition were players with a team score of 661/4 net and better and they along with all unclaimed prizes can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime, just call in and see the team at the club in the pro shop to collect them. Week four of the Cellarbrations sponsored golf days on Saturday will see the members and visitors from near or far take to the fairways from 7am in the Open 18 hole Medley 2ball Aggregate Stableford and Individual event. All intending players can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round and for more information about the upcoming events at the club please give the club a call anytime. With the COVID19 rules still in place all players are asked to obey the rules when you are at the club. To round out the month of January in style the competition for Saturday January 29th is a Open 18 hole Medley Single Stableford event again sponsored by Cellarbrations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/892df26a-1811-4b3d-a320-eb46b601c7e8.jpg/r218_72_464_211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg