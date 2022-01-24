newsletters, editors-pick-list, Nambucca Heads RSL, Nambucca Valley Australia Day awards, National Day Awards Ceremony

ALL are welcome to come along and be part of the 2022 Nambucca Valley Australia Day Award ceremony on January 25 to recognise the achievements and community spirit of the nominees. The Nambucca District Band will welcome guests and visitors to the Nambucca Heads RSL from 5.30 pm until 6.00pm, when the official ceremony starts. Barry Noble will entertain during the ceremony while Nambucca Valley Australia Day Ambassador Warwick Nowland, a former World Superbike Champion, will also be there to give a special address to the crowd. After the award ceremony, everyone is invited to join Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM, the Australia Day Committee, councillors, award recipients and official guests for a cup of tea. Nambucca Valley Council and the Unkya Reserve Committee will be hosting their annual Australia Day Celebration on January 26 from 8.30am until 2pm in the Unkya Reserve at Eungai Creek. Many of the usual activities will return to the event, including displays by local service groups, food stalls, coffee, smoothies, free face-painting, crafts, children's games and more. Check Nambucca Valley Council's website or social media before the event for up to date information on possible changes. Dorrigo Lions Club, supported by Bellingen Shire Council, is set to host this year's Australia Day Awards Ceremony at Dangar Falls Picnic Area in Dorrigo on January 26. The event is set to start at 10am, with the awards ceremony scheduled to begin at 10:30am. As always, the awards will recognise unsung local heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to help the wider community. Check Bellingen Shire Council's website for up to date information on possible changes due to wet weather or COVID-19.

